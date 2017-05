So i was surfing Ebay



Looking for vx3 1.5-5. Here is a counterfeit 1.5 to 5 and there's a bunch of them all being shipped from Hong Kong. People are actually bidding these things above $200.00



Leupold VX-III Rifle Scope 1.5-5x 20 Reticle Mil Dot Lndes Match Lens System New 30317101800 | eBay



Looks like the real deal!!!!



now here is counterfeit of that one!!



Black Riflescope 1.5-5X20mm Matte MilDot Rifle Scope Duplex Reticle



Incredible!! And i got to tell ya, now I'm seeing counterfeit's of counterfeit Leupolds.Looking for vx3 1.5-5. Here is a counterfeit 1.5 to 5 and there's a bunch of them all being shipped from Hong Kong. People are actually bidding these things above $200.00Looks like the real deal!!!!now here is counterfeit of that one!!Incredible!!