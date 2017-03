Sig tango 6-24 Just wanting thoughts and experience on the sig tango 6-24 x50 on my 6.5 cm build got a carbon 6 barrel on the way and remmy action getting all the works plan on doing a Mcmillan carbon or manners shots will be out to 1000yards got a 28nos for longer shoths it will be a main stream whitetail rifle and plinker on weekends and of season any thoughts recommendations and experience is appreciated