Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page sig saur kilo 2200 laser range finder
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

sig saur kilo 2200 laser range finder
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-13-2017, 07:28 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2013
Posts: 2
sig saur kilo 2200 laser range finder
the sig sauer kilo 2200 laser rangefinders warranty section says something about limited warranty on devices that have tritium in them only being for 5 years.do they use tritium in this laser and if they do will it stop working and need to be fixed in 5 or 6 years.what would cost be to fix if it does.
thank:jim
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-13-2017, 08:28 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: London
Posts: 192
Re: sig saur kilo 2200 laser range finder
Quote:
Originally Posted by JAMES270 View Post
the sig sauer kilo 2200 laser rangefinders warranty section says something about limited warranty on devices that have tritium in them only being for 5 years.do they use tritium in this laser and if they do will it stop working and need to be fixed in 5 or 6 years.what would cost be to fix if it does.
thank:jim
Tritiun is used on the Cammenga 3H Compass ( I just bought 2 of them ) and also on open sights, "Not" Rangefinders, So don't worry your LRF is safe

Tritium has a half life of 12 years, so sig are just covering their backsides,

Hope this helps.

John.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« I want a high end scope ! | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:06 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC