Re: sig saur kilo 2200 laser range finder Quote: JAMES270 Originally Posted by the sig sauer kilo 2200 laser rangefinders warranty section says something about limited warranty on devices that have tritium in them only being for 5 years.do they use tritium in this laser and if they do will it stop working and need to be fixed in 5 or 6 years.what would cost be to fix if it does.

thank:jim



John. Tritiun is used on the Cammenga 3H Compass ( I just bought 2 of them ) and also on open sights, "Not" Rangefinders, So don't worry your LRF is safeTritium has a half life of 12 years, so sig are just covering their backsides,Hope this helps.John.