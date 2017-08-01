     close
Sig Sauer Tango 4 Tracking Test
Unread 01-08-2017, 01:06 PM
Sig Sauer Tango 4 Tracking Test
I wanted to test the tracking on this new scope I received. The scope is actual MOA adjustments 1.047 maybe they rounded up 1.05

I used my AR .223. It's not very accurate with factory ammo. I didn't want to shoot my long range guns and waste the barrel ;). I shot Federal 62 gr and some gold dot 64 gr which was much better for this barrel.

The first bullets show my first zero at the tracking target. Rounds 1,2,3. I adjusted 1/2 left and 1/2 moa down. Should have been a 1/4 both ways. I shot one more round and hit near center and called it good

I had the zero stop set and got up to 20 moa high

Started at zero and shot each of the below listed adjustments
Up to 10 moa
Up to 20 moa
Zero
Up to 10 moa
Up to 20 moa
Down to 12
Down to 5
Zero

Dialed to 8
Dialed to zero
Dialed to 8 and shot one

Dialed to 15
Dialed to zero
Dialed to 15 and shot one

I rechecked my zero after all this. 4 shots at a staple on the target
Last edited by jdmecomber; 01-08-2017 at 01:17 PM.
    Re: Sig Sauer Tango 4 Tracking Test
    Here are some pictures of the tracking
    Re: Sig Sauer Tango 4 Tracking Test
    After up and down, I did some windage tracking

    Started right
    5 moa right to 10 moa right then
    20 moa left then right 5 moa then zero
    Re: Sig Sauer Tango 4 Tracking Test
    Wish the gun was a little more accurate. The scope appears to have done its job pretty well
