Sig Sauer Tango 4 Tracking Test I wanted to test the tracking on this new scope I received. The scope is actual MOA adjustments 1.047 maybe they rounded up 1.05



I used my AR .223. It's not very accurate with factory ammo. I didn't want to shoot my long range guns and waste the barrel ;). I shot Federal 62 gr and some gold dot 64 gr which was much better for this barrel.



The first bullets show my first zero at the tracking target. Rounds 1,2,3. I adjusted 1/2 left and 1/2 moa down. Should have been a 1/4 both ways. I shot one more round and hit near center and called it good



I had the zero stop set and got up to 20 moa high



Started at zero and shot each of the below listed adjustments

Up to 10 moa

Up to 20 moa

Zero

Up to 10 moa

Up to 20 moa

Down to 12

Down to 5

Zero



Dialed to 8

Dialed to zero

Dialed to 8 and shot one



Dialed to 15

Dialed to zero

Dialed to 15 and shot one



I rechecked my zero after all this. 4 shots at a staple on the target Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



