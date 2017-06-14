Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Sig Sauer - Shout out!!
Unread 06-14-2017, 03:53 PM
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Blackfoot, Idaho
Posts: 8,875
Sig Sauer - Shout out!!
Had to send my Kilo 2000 back for repair.

The range button or something between it and the display was intermittent for a while, when the unit was "bumped" on something solid full operation returned.

I ran it that way till no matter how hard or on what it was "bumped" the end result was ziltch.

It was one of, if not the first, unit sold in Idaho. It had a hard life. I was thrilled with it.

email with tracking number from Sig said it arrived today at 12:43. I was away but headed to the mail box like a kid a Christmas!

Guess what!? I'm very appreciative of Sig Sauer's handling of this.

I was going to sell my 2000 and upgrade to the 2200. But. . . now I don't have to. Sig was kind enough to replace the 2000 with the 2200MR, Class 3R.

Thrilled, to say the least.

Everything about the 2200 is a step up from the 2000.

Optics - Better
Reticle - Better (smaller and pretty much zero'd spot on)
Mill Ranging reticle - nice but I have no use for mils. Prefer and use the "O" ring.
Programming - as easy as the 2000 with one more option - reticle

Heading for some real field work fairly soon. Will report.

Thank you Sig Sauer!
I may be the slowest guy on the mountain . . . . but . . . . I'm on the mountain!
Unread 06-14-2017, 05:12 PM
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,958
Re: Sig Sauer - Shout out!!
It's looking like I didn't win one in the drawing, and I need to improve my ranging system. I'll have to look at these more seriously.
