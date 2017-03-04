Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
SHV vs LRHS
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
SHV vs LRHS
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-03-2017, 07:17 AM
gpo1956
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Russellville, Ar
Posts: 119
SHV vs LRHS
If anyone owns/has used both, which has the better eyebox and eye relief?
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Nightforce NXS 12-42x56 question
|
Best Bino Under $1500
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:52 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC