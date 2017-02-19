Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Which SHV reticle
02-19-2017, 05:28 PM
Which SHV reticle
I'm building a 30 Nosler. Now trying to decide on what reticle to use. I've narrowed it down to the Nightforce 5 - 20 SHV but as far as the reticle I'm lost. I plan on having Kenton Industries do turrets for me once load development is complete. Now, do I go with the IHR or the MOAR. This is being built as a hunting rifle, but as we all know we shoot targets more than animals. Then also struggling to decide if I should go with the illuminated reticle or sick to the non-illuminated? Any advice would be appreciated and helpful hopefully for me to be able to narrow it down. Thanks in advance.
02-19-2017, 07:16 PM
Re: Which SHV reticle
I like the MOAR because it allows for precise wind holds . Illumated reticles are nice , but not necessary 99.9% of the time. One exception is bear hunting, illuminated reticles are great for a low light shot on a black bear .
