Which SHV reticle I'm building a 30 Nosler. Now trying to decide on what reticle to use. I've narrowed it down to the Nightforce 5 - 20 SHV but as far as the reticle I'm lost. I plan on having Kenton Industries do turrets for me once load development is complete. Now, do I go with the IHR or the MOAR. This is being built as a hunting rifle, but as we all know we shoot targets more than animals. Then also struggling to decide if I should go with the illuminated reticle or sick to the non-illuminated? Any advice would be appreciated and helpful hopefully for me to be able to narrow it down. Thanks in advance.