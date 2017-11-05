Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
second focal plane long range scope?
#
1
05-11-2017, 07:21 PM
Rich Coyle
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,605
second focal plane long range scope?
Is there a quality long range scope that is SFP with a wide magnification range?
#
2
05-11-2017, 07:24 PM
ShtrRdy
Gold Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: High Plains
Posts: 696
Re: second focal plane long range scope?
Nightforce is mostly SFP
How much magnification are you looking for?
#
3
05-11-2017, 07:49 PM
tuscan
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2015
Posts: 23
Re: second focal plane long range scope?
Swaro, Zeiss, and Leica are SFP, and the Zeiss V8 line is an 8x magnification range. One example is the 2.8-20x56. Swaro z8i comes in 2.3-18x56.
#
4
05-11-2017, 08:37 PM
THEIS
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Switzerland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Russia, USA, Bulgaria, Czech, Jordan, Nigeria,
Posts: 251
Re: second focal plane long range scope?
Hello,
S&B Makes a SFP scope and as mentioned already....most NXS are also SFP.
THEIS
#
5
05-11-2017, 09:58 PM
Rich Coyle
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,605
Re: second focal plane long range scope?
Quote:
Originally Posted by
ShtrRdy
Nightforce is mostly SFP
How much magnification are you looking for?
I was thinking maybe 40 or so. I had a12-42X56 NSX but sold it because it was too heavy for what I was doing at the time. It was by far the best scope I ever owned.
