second focal plane long range scope?
05-11-2017, 07:21 PM
second focal plane long range scope?
Is there a quality long range scope that is SFP with a wide magnification range?
05-11-2017, 07:24 PM
Re: second focal plane long range scope?
Nightforce is mostly SFP

How much magnification are you looking for?
05-11-2017, 07:49 PM
Re: second focal plane long range scope?
Swaro, Zeiss, and Leica are SFP, and the Zeiss V8 line is an 8x magnification range. One example is the 2.8-20x56. Swaro z8i comes in 2.3-18x56.
05-11-2017, 08:37 PM
Re: second focal plane long range scope?
Hello,

S&B Makes a SFP scope and as mentioned already....most NXS are also SFP.

THEIS
05-11-2017, 09:58 PM
Re: second focal plane long range scope?
Nightforce is mostly SFP

How much magnification are you looking for?
I was thinking maybe 40 or so. I had a12-42X56 NSX but sold it because it was too heavy for what I was doing at the time. It was by far the best scope I ever owned.
