  #1  
Unread 02-06-2017, 02:49 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 751
Scopes W/internal bubble levels????
So far I know of only two scopes with internal bubble levels - SIG and Kronus.

For tactical and long range scopes canting is the kiss of death. You may think you made a bad wind call but in fact you may have canted just a bit on that 800 yard shot.

For my Bushnell Elite 3.5 - 21 x 50 tactical scope on my Ruger Precision Rifle I use the large size Vortex bubble level, mounted close to the ocular end of my scope. This is for PRS and other long range competition but is a PITA for a hunting scope and could get broken in the field.

SO, let's ask manufacturers of our favorite long range scopes to incorporate internal bubble levels. I feel they are more important than the more costly reticle illumination devices now becoming popular. Maybe it will become The New Hotness for long range scopes.

Eric B.
__________________
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
