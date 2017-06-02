Scopes W/internal bubble levels????



For tactical and long range scopes canting is the kiss of death. You may think you made a bad wind call but in fact you may have canted just a bit on that 800 yard shot.



For my Bushnell Elite 3.5 - 21 x 50 tactical scope on my Ruger Precision Rifle I use the large size Vortex bubble level, mounted close to the ocular end of my scope. This is for PRS and other long range competition but is a PITA for a hunting scope and could get broken in the field.



SO, let's ask manufacturers of our favorite long range scopes to incorporate internal bubble levels. I feel they are more important than the more costly reticle illumination devices now becoming popular. Maybe it will become The New Hotness for long range scopes.



"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."