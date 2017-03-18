Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Scopes and ballistics programs?
03-18-2017
Scopes and ballistics programs?
Asking these questions to save a few bucks on propellant and bullets.

I just installed a new Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x50 on my rifle. Its replacing a Leupold VX6 that the rifle broke twice. My VX6 had a custom matched CDS turret that worked very well, but I became too used to depending on it. Its now time to learn to dial properly.
That said, knowing the data of my load and it being almost exact to the Strelok ballistic program, will using the data for moa save me at least some money when beginning to shoot the longer ranges?
I did get the opportunity to zero the rifle at 100 and set the zero stop correctly. So if Strelok says to dial 16.5moa, should this be close enough to verify and make corrections?

Yeah, I'm totally new at dialing moa.
