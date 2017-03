Scope Tracking Question.

I just mounted a new Vortex Viper HSLR 4-16x44mm. As I'm trying to zero at 100yds, a one click adjustment should be 1/2 moa or roughly 1/2inch. However that one click vertical adjustment moves the point of impact vertical 2 full inches. I repeated the adjustment two different times thinking I screwed up my adjustment but repeated with the same results. I've noticed this same phenomenon on two occasions. Both occasions were with different scopes. Any advice?

