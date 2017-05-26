scope for tikka 223 choice uk looking for a scope for my tikka 223 for odd target day mainly vermin the choice ive been looking at are

vortex viper hst 6-25 x50

sightron stac 4-20 x50

sightron s111 6-24 x 50



any views apreciated also any one know actual difference between 2 sightrons as stac about half price