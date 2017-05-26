Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
scope for tikka 223 choice uk
05-26-2017, 04:42 PM
scope for tikka 223 choice uk
looking for a scope for my tikka 223 for odd target day mainly vermin the choice ive been looking at are
vortex viper hst 6-25 x50
sightron stac 4-20 x50
sightron s111 6-24 x 50
any views apreciated also any one know actual difference between 2 sightrons as stac about half price
