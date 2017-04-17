Scope slipping at factory torque specs I just put a razor 5x20 gen I on a savage .308 with badger ordinance steel rings. Badger calls for 12 inch - lb. I got the gun out on the range and everything went well but after every 25/30 rounds I was reconfirming my zero since the scope is brand new. I kept having problems with elevation, windage was fine. After a full day of shooting it seemed to level out at .75 inches low. I went home thinking the scope might have issues, but I noticed the scope had marks where it had slipped. I'm figuring that's the cause of my frustration. I torqued them down to 20 lb since razors are built like a tank. I have never had this problem. What are you guys torquing too? Any other ways to remedy this? I won't get a chance to shoot for a few weeks. I am going to remount the scope again. I Just want to eliminate any factors so I can confirm the scope tracks well next time out.