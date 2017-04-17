Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Scope slipping at factory torque specs
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Scope slipping at factory torque specs
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-17-2017, 10:18 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 49
Scope slipping at factory torque specs
I just put a razor 5x20 gen I on a savage .308 with badger ordinance steel rings. Badger calls for 12 inch - lb. I got the gun out on the range and everything went well but after every 25/30 rounds I was reconfirming my zero since the scope is brand new. I kept having problems with elevation, windage was fine. After a full day of shooting it seemed to level out at .75 inches low. I went home thinking the scope might have issues, but I noticed the scope had marks where it had slipped. I'm figuring that's the cause of my frustration. I torqued them down to 20 lb since razors are built like a tank. I have never had this problem. What are you guys torquing too? Any other ways to remedy this? I won't get a chance to shoot for a few weeks. I am going to remount the scope again. I Just want to eliminate any factors so I can confirm the scope tracks well next time out.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Economic Scope for Dial Up Shooting | Vortex Viper PST Gen 2 or Razor Gen 1? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:12 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC