Scope Rings identification
05-16-2017, 10:14 PM
goblism
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 235
Scope Rings identification
I recently bought these scope rings and have no idea who the manufacture is. Anyone know? They have a 3/8" base. The 1" set weighs 3.4 oz with the inserts and the 30mm set weighs 1.77 oz (crazy light!)
05-16-2017, 11:31 PM
Bullet bumper
Gold Member
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 897
Re: Scope Rings identification
They look a bit like early Kelbly rings. Or maybe a knock off .
