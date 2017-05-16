Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Scope Rings identification
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Scope Rings identification
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-16-2017, 10:14 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 235
Scope Rings identification
I recently bought these scope rings and have no idea who the manufacture is. Anyone know? They have a 3/8" base. The 1" set weighs 3.4 oz with the inserts and the 30mm set weighs 1.77 oz (crazy light!)
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-16-2017, 11:31 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 897
Re: Scope Rings identification
They look a bit like early Kelbly rings. Or maybe a knock off .
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« VX5 VS VX6, what's the difference? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:29 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC