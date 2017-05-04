Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Scope mid range price?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Scope mid range price?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-05-2017, 07:24 AM
gj gj is offline
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Idaho
Posts: 136
Scope mid range price?
Another thread here got me to thinking ,,, just what is a mid range price for Scopes ?

Scopes run from $50.00 to $4,000.00 so just what is mid range ?

To me i am a cheap bastard and mid range to me would be $250.00 - $350.00

So what is mid range to you?
__________________
radiationslave@hotmail.com
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Did I just make a mistake? | Ease my mind leupold Mark 6 purchase »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:10 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC