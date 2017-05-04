Scope mid range price? Another thread here got me to thinking ,,, just what is a mid range price for Scopes ?



Scopes run from $50.00 to $4,000.00 so just what is mid range ?



To me i am a cheap bastard and mid range to me would be $250.00 - $350.00



So what is mid range to you?

