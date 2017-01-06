Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Scope for kimber lightweight?
Unread 06-01-2017, 05:03 PM
Join Date: Jun 2003
Location: Hermiston, Oregon
Posts: 2,029
Scope for kimber lightweight?
So my gf likes the kimber 84m lightweight in 7-08. Can get it for $750 or so which is a pretty good deal I think, plis i secretly love the rifle anyway. The caliber will fit her and get the job done from antelope to elk out to 500 yards or so. Since this is a smaller rifle the bigger LR scopes im used to having isnt going to work so well. I need something with a 1" tube, 40mm objective, generous eye relief, max of 14 power, and needs adjustable turrets. Lets try to stay under $400 range. Whatcha guys think? Ive always been partial to Leupold but still open to suggestions.
