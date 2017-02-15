Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Scope help for my 300 WM
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Scope help for my 300 WM
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-15-2017, 11:45 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 1
Scope help for my 300 WM
Hi, this is my first post here. I am just getting into the long range world, my longest shot to date was an elk at 396 yards last year. I recently bought a Sako A7 300 win mag for a long range elk rifle and I'm trying to decide on a scope for it. My top two choices are both Leupold VX-3i LRPs, but I keep going back and forth between the 4.5-14x50 or the 6.5-20x50. Which one would you pick for hunting and target shooting to 1000? The area I hunt is very open, so a shot of less than 100 yards is very unlikely. The main reason I am drawn to these scopes is the Impact MOA reticles for ranging elk (rangefinders don't work well here with the blowing snow) and the wind dots seem like a good option for being able to account for the wind without having to adjust turrets. I can get either of these scopes for around $800 new. The SWFA SS 3-15 MOA looks like a nice scope as well, but have never seen one in person. Does it compare to the Leupolds in quality? Any others I should consider in this price range with 1 MOA subtensions? Thanks in advance.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-16-2017, 12:25 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Texas
Posts: 9
Re: Scope help for my 300 WM
I personally would go with the 6.5-20 if you set on that particular scope. You have to take weight into account if its going to primarily be a hunting rifle although I can't imaging there's that much difference between the two. At 1000 yards I find myself wanting more than 14X magnification. I personally prefer right around 24-25X for 1000 yards but thats just me.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« TRACT Toric 10x42 back in stock | Athlon Scopes ???? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:33 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC