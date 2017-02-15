Scope help for my 300 WM Hi, this is my first post here. I am just getting into the long range world, my longest shot to date was an elk at 396 yards last year. I recently bought a Sako A7 300 win mag for a long range elk rifle and I'm trying to decide on a scope for it. My top two choices are both Leupold VX-3i LRPs, but I keep going back and forth between the 4.5-14x50 or the 6.5-20x50. Which one would you pick for hunting and target shooting to 1000? The area I hunt is very open, so a shot of less than 100 yards is very unlikely. The main reason I am drawn to these scopes is the Impact MOA reticles for ranging elk (rangefinders don't work well here with the blowing snow) and the wind dots seem like a good option for being able to account for the wind without having to adjust turrets. I can get either of these scopes for around $800 new. The SWFA SS 3-15 MOA looks like a nice scope as well, but have never seen one in person. Does it compare to the Leupolds in quality? Any others I should consider in this price range with 1 MOA subtensions? Thanks in advance.