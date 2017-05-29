Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Unread 05-29-2017, 06:59 PM
Scope Decisions
Hey Guys,

I am looking to buy a scope for a build that I am waiting to be finished. This is for a hunting rifle, and I doubt I would ever shoot over 800 yards with it on an animal. I have narrowed it to 3 scopes Huskemaw 5-20x50mm, VX6HD 3-18x50mm, and the vx3i 6.5-20x50mm. I like the weight of these scopes as I am typically a backpack hunter. I have had a NF and know them well, but due to the fact that this is my hunting rifle I am looking at weight with a careful eye.

I have never have had the opportunity to look through the Huskemaw. I have read such mixed reviews on other sites that I am curious what people's opinions are on here. I am even considering ordering the Huskemaw just so I can spend some time looking through it in order to make my decision. I appreciate any feedback.
