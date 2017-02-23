A scope choice dilemma So I have a scope dilemma and wanted to get some advice. I have two scopes and two rifles to put them on, but cannot decide which to put where. In my testing, one is better than the other, trying to decide which to put where. Originally, I knew what I planned, but thinking things through...well not so sure now.



I have 1 rifle (a 6.5 grendel) for hunting pigs at night with lights, and also coyotes, that also doubles as my son's whitetail gun during season. It will probably get the most use, because pig hunting is our most commonly and easily had hunting opportunity, followed by whitetail.



The second rifle is my 300 win mag. It is the rifle I hope to take to Colorado this year, and is my general hunting rifle for everything other than pigs, though pigs make up the majority of our opportunities. But still, this rifle is meant to be the 'dream fulfiller', that is, the one I will use for the most expensive and rare hunt opportunities.



My newest scope (3-18 vx6 that I bought for the grendel) turns out to be a little sharper, and has a 50mm objective for night use, and has tested to be brighter in low light. During the day, it is about 1 line better reading an eye chart at 135 yards, but suffers from flare more easily, so probably needs a sun shade just in case.



The scope that has lived on the 300( 3-15 HD5, 42mm) has a smaller objective (but is no lighter), and 'fits' the rifle a bit better as it is lower, but is not quite as good at night/low light. It allows for dialing for windage better than the VX6 (which I like) and does not flare as easily. But after testing the two scopes for 3 days now, there is no doubt to my eyes, and to my sons perfect vision eyes, the VX6 is just that much clearer under all circumstances, and that widens in low light.



That would suggest it should go on the Grendel, as it is used at night. But we do use lights, and the HD5 I have already tested and it's good to 400 with the lights we have. On the other hand, every little bit helps at night.



But then again, if I am in Colorado at the last break of day, or the first, there will be no lights. Losing a shot at a pig, so what. But losing a chance at an elk or mule deer...that would kill me.



Both arguments make sense to me...so where would you put your best optic? On the more rarely used rifle used for dream hunts mostly.....or the one you use all the time and at night, but where you have additional lights and losing out on a shot doesn't really matter so much.



Thanks!