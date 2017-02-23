Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page A scope choice dilemma
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

A scope choice dilemma
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-23-2017, 07:49 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2014
Posts: 229
A scope choice dilemma
So I have a scope dilemma and wanted to get some advice. I have two scopes and two rifles to put them on, but cannot decide which to put where. In my testing, one is better than the other, trying to decide which to put where. Originally, I knew what I planned, but thinking things through...well not so sure now.

I have 1 rifle (a 6.5 grendel) for hunting pigs at night with lights, and also coyotes, that also doubles as my son's whitetail gun during season. It will probably get the most use, because pig hunting is our most commonly and easily had hunting opportunity, followed by whitetail.

The second rifle is my 300 win mag. It is the rifle I hope to take to Colorado this year, and is my general hunting rifle for everything other than pigs, though pigs make up the majority of our opportunities. But still, this rifle is meant to be the 'dream fulfiller', that is, the one I will use for the most expensive and rare hunt opportunities.

My newest scope (3-18 vx6 that I bought for the grendel) turns out to be a little sharper, and has a 50mm objective for night use, and has tested to be brighter in low light. During the day, it is about 1 line better reading an eye chart at 135 yards, but suffers from flare more easily, so probably needs a sun shade just in case.

The scope that has lived on the 300( 3-15 HD5, 42mm) has a smaller objective (but is no lighter), and 'fits' the rifle a bit better as it is lower, but is not quite as good at night/low light. It allows for dialing for windage better than the VX6 (which I like) and does not flare as easily. But after testing the two scopes for 3 days now, there is no doubt to my eyes, and to my sons perfect vision eyes, the VX6 is just that much clearer under all circumstances, and that widens in low light.

That would suggest it should go on the Grendel, as it is used at night. But we do use lights, and the HD5 I have already tested and it's good to 400 with the lights we have. On the other hand, every little bit helps at night.

But then again, if I am in Colorado at the last break of day, or the first, there will be no lights. Losing a shot at a pig, so what. But losing a chance at an elk or mule deer...that would kill me.

Both arguments make sense to me...so where would you put your best optic? On the more rarely used rifle used for dream hunts mostly.....or the one you use all the time and at night, but where you have additional lights and losing out on a shot doesn't really matter so much.

Thanks!
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-23-2017, 08:02 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: West Bend WI.
Posts: 160
Re: A scope choice dilemma
I would put the VX-6 on the 6.5 being that is the gun you use the most. Then if you go to Colorado swap scopes and put it on your 300. just for the trip
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-23-2017, 09:21 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Spring Lake Michigan
Posts: 1,290
Re: A scope choice dilemma
Swapping will work but not my cup of tea. Use it on the 300 when it really counts. If you don't get a pig so what if you miss that dream elk then you will be mad. My most expensive guns are rarely and I mean rarely shot but when I pay for trips they always go. I hunt mostly with my 300blk and a Nikon. Less than a grand but when I go for a trophy I take out the good stuff.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 02-23-2017, 11:07 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2014
Posts: 229
Re: A scope choice dilemma
Thanks for the responses!

Yeah, I tend to like to get guns setup and keep them as is. I spent a couple hours talking with a friend about it tonight. He literally broke out his spreadsheet and wrote out the pertinent qualities and scored them with points. Very orderly.

Long and short...he came to the same conclusion...the best goes on the gun for the big hunt. Not that the HD5 is a slouch, but it will be on a gun with lights, whereas the other will be where there are none and every advantage is needed for a once in a lifetime opportunity.

So that's where I am leaning so far.

Thanks!
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Leupold vx6 3x18 using Talley one piece ring base combo | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:01 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC