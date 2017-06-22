Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Scope Advice....
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Scope Advice....
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-22-2017, 08:24 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Southern Pines, North Carolina
Posts: 1,322
Scope Advice....
Ok this is a thread that has been posted 8 million times, but I'm asking anyway. I'm rifle rich and scope poor. I'm tired of messing around with budget optics and want toughness and reliability in turrets. #1 priority is tracking reliability/repeatibility, #2 toughness, #3 glass quality.

Here's what I've got:

Remington 700 semi custom .243
Remington 700 semi custom .260
Savage 110 semi custom .308
Remington 700 semi custom .338 Lapua

Semi custom is the works, HS precision stocks, full blue print, shilen barrels, etcs. I need 4 scopes for these rifles. Primary use will be long range steel busting, hunting, and PRS. There are an overwhelming amount of scope options and every option I have researched has positives and negatives which only confuses me more. This is what I've narrowed it down to:

SWFA 3x15x42mm FFP MOA
Nightforce SHV 4x14x50 FFP MOA
Viper Vortex (not sure on model, just need FFP MOA)
Luepold VX3I LRP 4x16x50mm FFP MOA

These 4 options with my mil discount keep them right around $600-$800 for each scope. I want to keep all the scopes the same for each rifle for famaliraty purposes.

So after my long rant which scope would you choose and why???? Thanks for the help and I love this forum.
__________________
SLTW
RCP35
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-22-2017, 09:12 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,249
Re: Scope Advice....
The Vortex Viper PST Gen II 3-15x44 RSR Zero Stop Side Focus FFP EBR-2C MOA and zero stop is about $1000 (if you shop the right places) and the Nightforce SHV 4-14x50 FFP with Side Focus and "Zero Set" will set you back another $250.
I use both Nightforce and Vortex - I'm partial to Nightforce. Either would work well for your described needs.
IMO the SWFA and Leupold are not quite in the same class.
__________________


I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-22-2017, 09:23 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: High Plains
Posts: 723
Re: Scope Advice....
To avoid having to question if the scope is working properly go with a Nightforce NXS or ATACR.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 06-22-2017, 09:38 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Southern Pines, North Carolina
Posts: 1,322
Re: Scope Advice....
Quote:
Originally Posted by FearNoWind View Post
The Vortex Viper PST Gen II 3-15x44 RSR Zero Stop Side Focus FFP EBR-2C MOA and zero stop is about $1000 (if you shop the right places) and the Nightforce SHV 4-14x50 FFP with Side Focus and "Zero Set" will set you back another $250.
I use both Nightforce and Vortex - I'm partial to Nightforce. Either would work well for your described needs.
IMO the SWFA and Leupold are not quite in the same class.
I get mil discounts from vortex and Nightforce so prices in the $1000 range aren't an issue. So I guess it comes down to personal preference at this level of optics. I might just get the Nightforce and be done with it.
__________________
SLTW
RCP35
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 06-22-2017, 09:39 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Southern Pines, North Carolina
Posts: 1,322
Re: Scope Advice....
Quote:
Originally Posted by ShtrRdy View Post
To avoid having to question if the scope is working properly go with a Nightforce NXS or ATACR.
I need 4 of these that's the issue. lol I would love to get an NXS or even a BEAST.
__________________
SLTW
RCP35
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 06-22-2017, 11:12 PM
dmj dmj is offline
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 378
Re: Scope Advice....
I have one of the shv nightforce scopes, it's one of the first ones that came out. They may have changed quite a bit. I like the scope and so far it tracks well and the optics are decent. The one thing I would caution a person on is the eye relief isn't the greatest. Reason I metion this is I see one of your rifles is the 338 Lapua. The scope should work very well on the other 3 rifles, and the eye relief may be different than mine. It may not even be an issue for you. Good luck
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Bushnell Engage Scopes | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:40 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC