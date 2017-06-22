Scope Advice.... Ok this is a thread that has been posted 8 million times, but I'm asking anyway. I'm rifle rich and scope poor. I'm tired of messing around with budget optics and want toughness and reliability in turrets. #1 priority is tracking reliability/repeatibility, #2 toughness, #3 glass quality.



Here's what I've got:



Remington 700 semi custom .243

Remington 700 semi custom .260

Savage 110 semi custom .308

Remington 700 semi custom .338 Lapua



Semi custom is the works, HS precision stocks, full blue print, shilen barrels, etcs. I need 4 scopes for these rifles. Primary use will be long range steel busting, hunting, and PRS. There are an overwhelming amount of scope options and every option I have researched has positives and negatives which only confuses me more. This is what I've narrowed it down to:



SWFA 3x15x42mm FFP MOA

Nightforce SHV 4x14x50 FFP MOA

Viper Vortex (not sure on model, just need FFP MOA)

Luepold VX3I LRP 4x16x50mm FFP MOA



These 4 options with my mil discount keep them right around $600-$800 for each scope. I want to keep all the scopes the same for each rifle for famaliraty purposes.



So after my long rant which scope would you choose and why???? Thanks for the help and I love this forum.

