Scope advice for 16" Grendel AR build.
07-10-2017, 11:04 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2017
Posts: 1
Scope advice for 16" Grendel AR build.
Hello gents!!*

I recently finished my 16" lightweight 6.5 Grendel AR build and I need to replace the Redfield Revolution TAC currently on top of it.

I own all kind of different brand optics, but for this dedicated hunting rig I'm commited to a <$500 leupold. I've narrowed my selection down to a XV2 2-7x33, XVR-2-7x33, and XV3i 3.5-10x40.

I've done everything possible to reduce weight oin the build, so I would like to keep that mindset in regards to the optic as well. It will be sitting on a Aero Precision ultralight mount.

Low light is a consideration, and seeing as how my wife and young kids will be using it as well, eye relief is also a concern. I live in the northern too of Maine, and there is no way I can get my hands on these optics without a 4 hour drive.

All of my other optics include target turrets, and I've never bit in to the CDS system before, but seeing as how this will be a 400 yard TOPS hunting setup, and I've already calibrated the exact drop of my handloads out to 600 yards in 50 yard increments, I believe out to my 400 yard hunting limit it will do just fine.

Anyone who has their hands on these scopes opinions and thoughts would be greatly appreciated.

I own NF, Vortex, Zeiss, Leupold and other brands, like them all for what they are but I'm commited to the three specific models I've mentioned, so I would like to keep the brand wars to a minimum.
