Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Schmidt and Bender value ?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Schmidt and Bender value ?
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-18-2017, 06:23 PM
WeiserBucks
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 104
Schmidt and Bender value ?
I have a PMII 3-12×50 in mil/mil , illuminated P4F reticle, double turn turrets, in like new condition. What's it worth these days?
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Zeiss Diavari 1.5-6x42T value
|
Mule deer scope
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
09:34 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC