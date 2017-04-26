Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Savage Magnum Target base and rings suggestions?
04-26-2017, 02:07 PM
Savage Magnum Target base and rings suggestions?
Hi all!

Long time listener, first time caller. Anyway, the LR bug has been eatin at me for a while so I picked up a savage magnum target in 338 lapua. Got a 16x SWFA in bound. Need to start looking at base and rings. Looking for a base with 20-30 MOA and 30mm rings to fit the 16x. I'll have my paws on the glass by this weekend and I can get some height measurements. I'd like to add some weight to this thing, so I'm looking for steel scope base and rings rather than aluminum. Any suggestions? I've searched a bit and haven't found what I am looking for.
04-26-2017, 04:27 PM
Re: Savage Magnum Target base and rings suggestions?
Try Ken Farrell G Force base and he also has excellent rings.
