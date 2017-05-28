Rings for 338 Edge I recently completed my 338 Edge home build. It is on the light side for the chambering at 12.4lbs, with optics mounted (5-25 Burris XTR II). It wears a Heathen brake which makes the recoil quite pleasant, kind of a big push rather than a sharp kick.



I mounted it in Burris Signature rings, using the inserts to add MOA so I could reach 2000 yards with the turrets. Everything was great for ~40 rounds, the gun shot everything well. Then the last shot of the last group I shot one day was ~6 inches right at 300 yards for no reason.



Next day I took some loads out to confirm groups at 300 yards, and the first group hit the backer over the 8X11 target. The gun had been zeroed at 300. I took it back to 100 and the shot clipped the top edge of a 8X11.



Upon inspection the top half of the rear ring was visibly tilted and the insert appeared out of alignment with the ring. I re-mounted the scope, paying careful attention to ensure the rear insert was properly captured by the ring. Tightening it down, I did notice I have to be careful to switch between screws to keep the top ring half coming down straight and not canting (6-screw rings). Going over the screws multiple times with the torque wrench, the front ring screws stopped moving after about the 4th iteration at final torque setting. The rear one, where the problem occurred, took >10 times over the screws to stop moving when re-torqued.



I built this gun for a fall elk hunt. Part of me says run another couple hundred rounds through it over the summer and see what happens. Part of me now doubts the rings. But online anecdotes claim both that these rings can't hold up to a 338 and that they are the only solution when steel rings won't stop the scope slipping.



As this site is where I learned about the Edge I thought I'd seek input here.