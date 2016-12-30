     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Which rings?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Which rings?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-30-2016, 11:49 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 89
Which rings?
I just bought a new cz550 Varmit and ordered a vortex viper 6.5x20x44 with 30mm tube. Any idea on which rings I need?
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Best value in high end spotting scope?? | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:00 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC