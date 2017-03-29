Not sure if this is the right place but going to ask So if Mounting a scope on a 700 Rem Sendero 2 pcs Burris tactical bases 0 MOA bases
The scope is 3-15x50 what ring height. Med or High? Will the med rings clear 50mm
Possibly may go Talley Lightweight
Y, just send Burris and Talley an e-mail with your equipment specs and they will respond with the best answer to your inquiry. Haven't corresponded with Burris, but Talley has replied promptly foe my friend's and I. Good luck
