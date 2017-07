Review of the new Leupold VX-5HD with ZL-2??? This scope looks to be a great long range hunting option, as I'm not a big fan of the turret design on the new LRP. Does anyone have a first hand review of one? I'm wondering how many MOA there are in each revolution. They can be found online pretty reasonably priced so I'd like some of your thoughts. I'm thinking the 3-15x44 with windplex.