Revic Optics | Official Thread
Unread 06-30-2017, 09:22 AM
Join Date: Aug 2006
Posts: 124
Revic Optics | Official Thread
We've launched the new website, and announced our first product.

The Optics Revolution is Here | Revic
Aaron Davidson
Product Engineer
www.gunwerks.com
Unread 06-30-2017, 10:18 AM
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 284
Re: Revic Optics | Official Thread
Looks great Aaron. I can't wait to get mine!!! A lot of thought and hard work hopefully comes together for an amazing product.
