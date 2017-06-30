Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Revic Optics | Official Thread
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Revic Optics | Official Thread
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-30-2017, 09:22 AM
skipdavidson
SPONSOR
Join Date: Aug 2006
Posts: 124
Revic Optics | Official Thread
We've launched the new website, and announced our first product.
The Optics Revolution is Here | Revic
YouTube (Short URL)
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
__________________
Aaron Davidson
Product Engineer
www.gunwerks.com
#
2
06-30-2017, 10:18 AM
joelbiltz
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 284
Re: Revic Optics | Official Thread
Looks great Aaron. I can't wait to get mine!!! A lot of thought and hard work hopefully comes together for an amazing product.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
S&B PMii 4-16x40 or Leupol MK6 3-18
|
Night vision optics for coyotes
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:49 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC