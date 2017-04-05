Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Reticle hash marks and distance question
Unread 05-04-2017, 11:31 PM
Reticle hash marks and distance question
Looking through a scope (mine anyway) I have 3 lines right to left below the center cross hairs.

Given a specific load how can I find what yardage each line is set for?

On many long range scopes one can turn the turrets for yardage however for me I would rather know what each hash marks true distance is from a set power setting and specific load.

Anyone know an easy way other than moving the target back and forth until it hits center at a given range?

Thanks...............Earl
