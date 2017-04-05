Reticle hash marks and distance question Looking through a scope (mine anyway) I have 3 lines right to left below the center cross hairs.



Given a specific load how can I find what yardage each line is set for?



On many long range scopes one can turn the turrets for yardage however for me I would rather know what each hash marks true distance is from a set power setting and specific load.



Anyone know an easy way other than moving the target back and forth until it hits center at a given range?



Thanks...............Earl