Recommend me a scope with less than 20x Hello,



I want to buy me a scope to last me a long time. I want to learn how to work a scope with a range finding reticle and precision shooting mainly from the prone position w bipod. Most of my shooting is either hunting shots well below 500 yards or practicing for that kind of shooting. A lot of my hunting is done at dawn, dusk or in moonlight, so I need the scope to have great glass and a huge objective lens. Night time illumination is a plus. Ie it must not be too strong and blind me, as many scopes not centered on hunting do.



As I want to learn how to work a tactical scope and I want to have the capability to get into some kind of competitive shooting, I need the scope to be ffp and mil/mil. Preferably with a reticle like the msr. Budget: 2500 USD maximum, but I'd be. Happy to spend less.



My first thoughts have circled around the kahles k624i. It seems to have everything and then some. My main source of doubt is that the reticle seem to be optimized for the higher end of the magnification spectrum. I don't think I'll have much practical use for 24x and I don't want to find that I don't have much use for my new expensive scope either, because it's a 6-24x scope with a ffp reticle and super thin lines.



Next up is the k312, but I feel there's a risk that my shooting might outgrow the 12x. Not sure thats not just mind bugs, though, but I'm actively searching for training and introduction to psr-like stuff and I don't want to be outglassed after spending over 2000 bucks on a scope.



So what's out there in a format like 4-16x or 5-15x or 4,5-18x with a 50 mm plus lens, a nice modern reticle and mil adjustments?



Cheers