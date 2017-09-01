re: Which rangefinding binoculars do you prefer and why? Leica HD-B is my favorite. Better ranging by far than the EL and any edge in glass that the EL has is cancelled out by what it lacks in the rangefinder. Biggest shortcoming of the Leica is the programming; you can only have one profile in it at a time via a micro SD card that you need tweezers to extract(it's like doing surgery and they do give you tweezers), you cannot rename the file on the SD card or it won't work so you have to program it then erase the file on your computer to do another chip if you have to tweak the profile. Putting SD cards in plastic baggies labeled with a Sharpie is kind of ridiculous. The calculator does work when you get it dialed in, I took a pig at 827 yards, even though it only says the ballistics are good to 800 it will sometimes calculate out to 1,000 yards. The rangefinder works pretty well out to ~2000 yards. If you hunt solo it is really nice to not have to calculate with a couple pieces of gear.

The Bushnells are out because the glass has a dark tint and preprogrammed drop curves that are hit or miss.

My favorite binos are the EL 12x50 but I use them with a BR2, if those two had a baby I would adopt it !