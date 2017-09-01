     close
Which rangefinding binoculars do you prefer and why?
01-09-2017, 11:26 AM
Which rangefinding binoculars do you prefer and why?
I'd like to get an up to date discussion going about the pros and cons of different rangefinding binoculars to have some good info in mind heading to SHOT.

Which rangefinding binoculars do you prefer and why?
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

    01-09-2017, 12:23 PM
    re: Which rangefinding binoculars do you prefer and why?
    Leica HD-B is my favorite. Better ranging by far than the EL and any edge in glass that the EL has is cancelled out by what it lacks in the rangefinder. Biggest shortcoming of the Leica is the programming; you can only have one profile in it at a time via a micro SD card that you need tweezers to extract(it's like doing surgery and they do give you tweezers), you cannot rename the file on the SD card or it won't work so you have to program it then erase the file on your computer to do another chip if you have to tweak the profile. Putting SD cards in plastic baggies labeled with a Sharpie is kind of ridiculous. The calculator does work when you get it dialed in, I took a pig at 827 yards, even though it only says the ballistics are good to 800 it will sometimes calculate out to 1,000 yards. The rangefinder works pretty well out to ~2000 yards. If you hunt solo it is really nice to not have to calculate with a couple pieces of gear.
    The Bushnells are out because the glass has a dark tint and preprogrammed drop curves that are hit or miss.
    My favorite binos are the EL 12x50 but I use them with a BR2, if those two had a baby I would adopt it !
    01-09-2017, 01:09 PM
    Re: Which rangefinding binoculars do you prefer and why?
    That's a great way of saying it!

    How do the ballistics in the Leica compare to the G7 BR2?
    Andy Backus
    Field Editor
    LongRangeHunting.com

    01-09-2017, 01:40 PM
    Re: Which rangefinding binoculars do you prefer and why?
    G7 Flash Ballistics

    The ballistics are similar but the problem with the Leica is that you have to have a computer to adjust the input and surgically implant the data...almost not doable in the field. Also each profile must have its own chip and it is much harder to change the chip out than to change the battery.
    01-09-2017, 01:44 PM
    Re: Which rangefinding binoculars do you prefer and why?
    Here's the pictures of it
    01-09-2017, 02:06 PM
    Re: Which rangefinding binoculars do you prefer and why?
    I've taken the EL ranges out of 2K plus. I personally don't like RF binoculars that well.

    YOu give up optical quality and have one more thing to go wrong.

    I carry a Kestrel, sig 2000, and a set of EL 12x50's.
    01-09-2017, 02:55 PM
    Re: Which rangefinding binoculars do you prefer and why?
    Forgot to mention on the HD-B outputs the most precise way is in "clicks" or quarter MOA so let's say the range was 600 yards and it was 10MOA drop the binocular would read "600" then below it "40" the 40 means 10MOA divided by 4 = 40 quarter MOA's
    If you aren't good at math or have buck fever you might be a little stumped when it spits out a "71" or "111" and you have to count it into MOA; 17.75 and 27.75
