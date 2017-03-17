Question on those with a Wheeler Laser Bore Sight Hey folks, got a quick question on the Wheeler green dot laser bore sight. I hope this is the correct spot to ask. I just unpacked the bore sight device, and upon reading Wheelers instructions, it states to NOT use rechargeable batteries for this device. Anyone have one, and know the reasoning behind it? If it's due to because it is a laser? If that's the case, you all with rangefinders, do you use rechargeable batteries on those?

I called Wheeler, and they said that the rechargeables "may" damage the bore sight. Not will, but may. I asked why, and did not really get a decent answer.

Any help would be appreciated