Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Question on scope leveling
Unread 06-28-2017, 09:28 AM
Question on scope leveling
My gun and scope are slanted to the left considerably. I have leveled the scope a number of ways and it keeps coming up canted. I have a level for the action and a plumb bob on a string. The scope is just hard to get use to. Is there any other way that I can get the scope leveled without it being slanted
Thanks
Unread 06-28-2017, 09:40 AM
Re: Question on scope leveling
Originally Posted by remcraz View Post
My gun and scope are slanted to the left considerably. I have leveled the scope a number of ways and it keeps coming up canted. I have a level for the action and a plumb bob on a string. The scope is just hard to get use to. Is there any other way that I can get the scope leveled without it being slanted
Thanks
Are you saying the turrets are physically canted when the reticle is level via plumb bob? If that is the case unless it is glaringly obvious I wouldn't worry about it too much as the reticle being level is all that really matters.

If the problem is the rings twisting the scope as you tighten the screws, then lots of rings will do this. The only real answer is tighten a tiny bit at a time on each screw alternating across the cap. My solution has been to level the gun and the reticle both via digital level and tighten it down. If the reticle ends up canted after torquing I again use my digital level to measure how far out it is and retorque the scope after adding in the necessary can't the opposite direction. This usually works for me.

I use a 2" device called an Angle Cube for this. Once the rifle is leveled and I lock in that setting I can move the level to the turret cap and tweak as needed to get it matched to the rifle.
Unread 06-28-2017, 09:47 AM
Re: Question on scope leveling
The plum bob and a level for the action are the right tools. They are all I use now and they never let me down. I have tried various gizmos and none have been satisfactory for me. I quit wasting money on them.

After installing and aligning the scope crosshairs to the plum bob, do you have a bubble level on the scope to help keep things level at the range and in the field? Reason to ask, is some folks have a very hard time determining what is level thru the scope in the field. You may be canting the rifle in the field so that it looks right to your eye and not what the bubble says. I have this issue and have to always trust my scope bubble level.

I lock the rifle in my cleaning station in my garage. Remove the bolt. I have a flat/square piece of bar stock that I slide into the action raceway. I then place a bubble level on it and level the action. I then install the scope and level the cross hairs to a plum bob that is 20 yards or so outside my garage door. I then install a bubble level on the scope and level it. I then verify that the action is still level, the cross hairs are still aligned with the plum bob and then that the scope bubble level is still correct. When I have all three of these correct, I have never had an issue. If I ever suspect that something has changed, It is easy to verify with these tools. If anything had creeped, it has been the bubble level on the scope itself. I now install those with a little rosin and they grip the scope tube much better.
Unread 06-28-2017, 09:48 AM
Re: Question on scope leveling
I have to tilt my gun to the left to get it level and it just seems odd. Is this natural. I have even put a dot at the bottom of the target and moved my turret to 200,600 and 900 yard with the turret and took a level and the holes that I shot it were in a level lined up
Unread 06-28-2017, 10:35 AM
Re: Question on scope leveling
After you have your scope installed it no longer agrees w/ the plumb bob? Or does it appear tilted when you shoulder it? If it is the latter put it in your vise and get directly behind the rifle butt, the reticle should be square.
Unread 06-28-2017, 10:49 AM
Re: Question on scope leveling
Rem, I've seen actions not level in the stock. A friend had a bedded stock in which the action was canted. His stock was inletted off to start with. Sometimes the action/stock level is not checked when bedding. If the action isn't bedded, start there then with the plumbob and level. Good luck
Unread 06-28-2017, 10:56 AM
Re: Question on scope leveling
When everything is lined up and all the bubbles or level and I step back and look the gun is still candid. I beded the stock in myself and did not level the action would that be the problem
