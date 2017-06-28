Re: Question on scope leveling The plum bob and a level for the action are the right tools. They are all I use now and they never let me down. I have tried various gizmos and none have been satisfactory for me. I quit wasting money on them.



After installing and aligning the scope crosshairs to the plum bob, do you have a bubble level on the scope to help keep things level at the range and in the field? Reason to ask, is some folks have a very hard time determining what is level thru the scope in the field. You may be canting the rifle in the field so that it looks right to your eye and not what the bubble says. I have this issue and have to always trust my scope bubble level.



I lock the rifle in my cleaning station in my garage. Remove the bolt. I have a flat/square piece of bar stock that I slide into the action raceway. I then place a bubble level on it and level the action. I then install the scope and level the cross hairs to a plum bob that is 20 yards or so outside my garage door. I then install a bubble level on the scope and level it. I then verify that the action is still level, the cross hairs are still aligned with the plum bob and then that the scope bubble level is still correct. When I have all three of these correct, I have never had an issue. If I ever suspect that something has changed, It is easy to verify with these tools. If anything had creeped, it has been the bubble level on the scope itself. I now install those with a little rosin and they grip the scope tube much better.

__________________