Question on scope leveling

My gun and scope are slanted to the left considerably. I have leveled the scope a number of ways and it keeps coming up canted. I have a level for the action and a plumb bob on a string. The scope is just hard to get use to. Is there any other way that I can get the scope leveled without it being slanted
Thanks
Are you saying the turrets are physically canted when the reticle is level via plumb bob? If that is the case unless it is glaringly obvious I wouldn't worry about it too much as the reticle being level is all that really matters.
If the problem is the rings twisting the scope as you tighten the screws, then lots of rings will do this. The only real answer is tighten a tiny bit at a time on each screw alternating across the cap. My solution has been to level the gun and the reticle both via digital level and tighten it down. If the reticle ends up canted after torquing I again use my digital level to measure how far out it is and retorque the scope after adding in the necessary can't the opposite direction. This usually works for me.
I use a 2" device called an Angle Cube for this. Once the rifle is leveled and I lock in that setting I can move the level to the turret cap and tweak as needed to get it matched to the rifle.