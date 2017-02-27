Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Price Check Kahles
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Price Check Kahles
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-27-2017, 05:14 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 43
Price Check Kahles
What would a very good condition Kahles Helica CL Multi-Zero 3-9x42 with box, maual and adjustment tool except to sell for?
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Vortex Scopes | I need a new rangefinder »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:08 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC