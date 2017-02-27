Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Price Check Kahles
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Price Check Kahles
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-27-2017, 05:14 PM
righttoown
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 43
Price Check Kahles
What would a very good condition Kahles Helica CL Multi-Zero 3-9x42 with box, maual and adjustment tool except to sell for?
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Vortex Scopes
|
I need a new rangefinder
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
10:08 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC