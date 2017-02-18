Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Please help me decide on which laser bore sighter to buy
02-18-2017, 10:48 PM
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 49
Please help me decide on which laser bore sighter to buy
Having a hard time, folks, on which laser bore sight tool to buy. For starters, I'm settled on the green dot laser. Ive owned the Bushnell brand red laser, that uses the plastic assortment of arbors. What a piece of work that ended up being. Perfect example of you get what you pay for!
So, I've narrowed it down to either the Wheeler or the Sight Mark. Only downfall on the Wheeler, besides the $129 price tag, is that it's no where to be found now. Back ordered at all the big online vendors. No big, as I don't mind waiting.
The Sight Mark, also is attached to the end of a barrel with a magnet, like the Wheeler, but it has a built in arbor, that centers the unit into the barrel, which the Wheeler has no way of being centered onto the end of a barrel. Cost for the green laser Sight Mark is anywhere from $69-$80.
All I have to go on are the vendors reviews, and YouTube vids. Both laser bore sighters have about 80% positive reviews and 20% negative reviews. Has anyone here used any of these two items? If so, what are your negative thoughts on either of the two? I could get the Sight Mark and save around $50, but again, don't want to end up with another P.O.S. Like I did with the Bushnell. I don't mind spending the money on the Wheeler, but for the folks that own them, is it worth that price tag?
Anyway, sorry for the long winded inquiry. Can anyone assist by sharing their experiences with these two bore sighters?
Thanks, all.
SP1
02-18-2017, 11:07 PM
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Lebanon County PA
Posts: 535
Re: Please help me decide on which laser bore sighter to buy
I have a laser bore sighter, can't say what brand off the top of my head because I used it maybe 3 times and haven't bothered in 10 years or more. Keeping the O-rings sorted for caliber was also a bit of a pain in the backside. On the other hand, my bushnell collimator (magnetic) is my go-to bore sighting tool every time I mount a scope. I don't care to put much in my barrels except bullets and cleaning patches, and there is always the chance of forgetting to remove an arbor mounted laser in the bore and getting on the trigger (seems to happen a lot on youtube....)
