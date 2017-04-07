Picked up a new scope - Nikon Monarch 5



Should arrive by the end of the week. If you have not checked out the Nikon Spot On ballistic calculator give it a look-see. Even if you don't own a Nikon you can find something similar in their extensive scope options list. I downloaded it to my iPhone. Fun to play with, especially if you are a handloader. I don't post a lot on this forum but in the spirit of sharing something of interest - I was in the market for a new scope. I want it for my Kimber 84M in 223 Rem for stretching out the range a bit on common vermin. Several good choices out there. Searched all over for a good deal and this popped up.Should arrive by the end of the week. If you have not checked out the Nikon Spot On ballistic calculator give it a look-see. Even if you don't own a Nikon you can find something similar in their extensive scope options list. I downloaded it to my iPhone. Fun to play with, especially if you are a handloader.