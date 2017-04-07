Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Picked up a new scope - Nikon Monarch 5
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Picked up a new scope - Nikon Monarch 5
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-04-2017, 05:33 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2009
Posts: 412
Picked up a new scope - Nikon Monarch 5
I don't post a lot on this forum but in the spirit of sharing something of interest - I was in the market for a new scope. I want it for my Kimber 84M in 223 Rem for stretching out the range a bit on common vermin. Several good choices out there. Searched all over for a good deal and this popped up.

https://www.natchezss.com/nikon-mona...anced-bdc.html

Should arrive by the end of the week. If you have not checked out the Nikon Spot On ballistic calculator give it a look-see. Even if you don't own a Nikon you can find something similar in their extensive scope options list. I downloaded it to my iPhone. Fun to play with, especially if you are a handloader.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-04-2017, 06:08 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 112
Re: Picked up a new scope - Nikon Monarch 5
Seems like a pretty decent price. I only have Monarch 3's in 2.5x10 and an M308 which was more money than you paid. Don't think you got hurt at all. Good luck. Ed
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Opinions on an IOR Valdada 4-28x50 Recon | My first spotting scope, on a tight budget »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:21 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC