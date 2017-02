Picatinny rail recoil lug I recently grabbed a nightforce standard duty pic rail for a new rifle. I wanted it because it is aluminum and it was a lot cheaper than the steel. It does not have a recoil lug on it. My rifle will be a 6.5-284 with a 4-16 ATACR scope. Should be low recoil but I read the heavy scopes are hard on screws. Anyone have any thoughts? Will the standard survive 3-400 shots?