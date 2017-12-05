Parallax and hunting scopes I have been trying to answer a question concerning scopes with adjustable parallax and those without for use in making shots on deer sized and larger game at ranges of 600 yards and less. Of all the subjects surrounding scopes parallax is without doubt IMHO the most least and misunderstood and improperly explained.



I've done literally countless searches for information trying to find a definitive yes or no answer and Ive come up with the fallowing schools of thought that brake down into two groups.



Group one claimed at ranges at or below 600 yards and lower scope magnification below 12x parallax won't impact your accuracy enough to matter, and it's only when you either (or both) exceed 600 yards or use higher magnification above 12X does Parallax have enough impact to affect your accuracy resulting in poor hits or cause a complete miss.



The second group claimed the exact opposite.



Having never shot beyond 500 yards and 12x, so I have no personal experience to determine which school of thought is true or closest to the truth.



I know nearly everyone is of the opinion you are better off with a parallax adjustable scope, and I understand the why of this belief, I would just like as close to definitive answer as I can get.



I have read the parallax explanations stickys here and many other places so I have a decent understand of what it is and why it occurs in rifle scopes. I just wish to be certain if it will affect hunting accuracy on large game like deer and elk at or below 600 yards and at what magnification will parallax begin to impact accuracy to the point it must be rectified.



Thanks,

DJager/Art.