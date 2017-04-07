Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Opinions on an IOR Valdada 4-28x50 Recon
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Opinions on an IOR Valdada 4-28x50 Recon
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-04-2017, 10:24 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: A little south of Cowtown
Posts: 92
Opinions on an IOR Valdada 4-28x50 Recon
Looking at buying one for my new custom build 6.5 Creedmoor. Wanting some opinions from anyone - Good or Bad!
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Best MOA based Long Range Hunting Scope around $1000?? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:03 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC