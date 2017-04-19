nxs vs shv I walked into the store looking for shotgun shells and came out with a 8-32 NXS and an ar50. I had wanted one for awhile but it was discounted below 3100 with a bipod.



I currently have a 4-14 SHV on my Savage Lapua. My plan is to swap glass and put the nxs on the lapua and move the SHV over to the ar. I sometimes use my Lapua out hunting and the zero stops will be a welcome feature.



Will the SHV hold up ok on the 50? I have a PST that I moved to my .308 because it was drifting on my lapua, so thats out for me.