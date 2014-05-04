Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Nikon Buckmaster 4.5-14 40mm SF
04-04-2017, 09:37 AM
Nikon Buckmaster 4.5-14 40mm SF
Anyone using this scope? How do you like it? I bought a Sako with this scope, it looks pretty decent. Its not the new series of buckmaster but the older.
04-04-2017, 11:10 AM
Re: Nikon Buckmaster 4.5-14 40mm SF
2564, my neices' son has had one on his Savage 7mmRM for 8 or 9 years. Never had any problems with it. Probably enough power to shoot at good distances.
