Nightforce NXS 12-42x56 question Guys, I'm picking up a used Nightforce nxs 12-42x56 from a friend of mine tomorrow. So far, the highest quality optic I've owned is a Vortex Viper PST 6-24x50 ebr-1 ffp. I'm hoping someone on here could give me their opinion on the optic and possibly an idea of what to pay for it. It's in nice used condition without any dings, scratches, etc. Thanks guys. At the moment I only have access to 300 yards so I may end up selling it in the future.