Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Nightforce MOAR vs MOAR 20?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Nightforce MOAR vs MOAR 20?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-24-2017, 08:26 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: ILLINOIS
Posts: 439
Nightforce MOAR vs MOAR 20?
I don't see the differences?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-24-2017, 09:09 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: ID
Posts: 578
Re: Nightforce MOAR vs MOAR 20?
Only difference is in the lower power scopes there is 30 MOA of elevation on the reticle and the higher power scopes only have 20 MOA on the reticle.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Scope Advice.... | mount Leupold VX-5HD 3-15x44 to CA Ridgeline »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:59 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC