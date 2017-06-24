Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Nightforce MOAR vs MOAR 20?
#
1
06-24-2017, 08:26 AM
WEATHERBY460
Nightforce MOAR vs MOAR 20?
I don't see the differences?
#
2
06-24-2017, 09:09 AM
8andbait
Re: Nightforce MOAR vs MOAR 20?
Only difference is in the lower power scopes there is 30 MOA of elevation on the reticle and the higher power scopes only have 20 MOA on the reticle.
