Nightforce 3.5-15x50 questions. I have a NF 3.5-15x50 with zs and npr-1 reticle I plan on putting on a 6.5-284 I'm having built. I plan on using this gun for hunting. Shots would be no farther than 7-800 yards on whitetail and that would be a streatch as there isn't that many opportunities to shoot that far here in the piedmont of NC. Most realistic shots would be 1-500yds. Years down the rd I may go out west on an elk hunt, you never know.



So the questions are this, is the 3.5-15x50 enough for hunting out to 800 on medium to large game? And good enough to bang steel out to 1k? Or should I get a 5.5 NF? I just worry about close shots with the 5.5x?



The other question is my 3.5 does not have HS turrets. Is it worth the $400 to have NF change them to HS turrets?



Thanks in advance!