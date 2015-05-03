|
Re: Nightforce 3.5-15x50 questions.
Yes, your scope in more than adequate for long range hunting.
Yes, your scope in more than adequate for long range steel shooting, it should go past 1,000 with a proper scope base.
IMHO I would not change the turrets. I am using the old fashion style also. I do not see any problems. $400 more for a LR class, ammo or reloading components.
That said, this scope is heavy for the mountain elevations where you'll likely find elk out west.
Keep it as is and shoot. If you go out west, start the year before on walking steps and hills.
Good luck
Jerry