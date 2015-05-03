Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Nightforce 3.5-15x50 questions.
  #1  
Unread 04-17-2017, 11:00 AM
Nightforce 3.5-15x50 questions.
I have a NF 3.5-15x50 with zs and npr-1 reticle I plan on putting on a 6.5-284 I'm having built. I plan on using this gun for hunting. Shots would be no farther than 7-800 yards on whitetail and that would be a streatch as there isn't that many opportunities to shoot that far here in the piedmont of NC. Most realistic shots would be 1-500yds. Years down the rd I may go out west on an elk hunt, you never know.

So the questions are this, is the 3.5-15x50 enough for hunting out to 800 on medium to large game? And good enough to bang steel out to 1k? Or should I get a 5.5 NF? I just worry about close shots with the 5.5x?

The other question is my 3.5 does not have HS turrets. Is it worth the $400 to have NF change them to HS turrets?

Thanks in advance!
  #2  
Unread 04-17-2017, 11:22 AM
Re: Nightforce 3.5-15x50 questions.
Yes, your scope in more than adequate for long range hunting.

Yes, your scope in more than adequate for long range steel shooting, it should go past 1,000 with a proper scope base.

IMHO I would not change the turrets. I am using the old fashion style also. I do not see any problems. $400 more for a LR class, ammo or reloading components.

That said, this scope is heavy for the mountain elevations where you'll likely find elk out west.

Keep it as is and shoot. If you go out west, start the year before on walking steps and hills.

Good luck

Jerry
