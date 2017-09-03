NF ATACR 4-16x50 SFP vs U.S. Optics B-17 3.5-17x50 FFP As the title says, I'm considering these two scopes and wondering if anybody has any pros/cons for either the NF ATACR 4-16x50 SFP MOAR Reticle vs US Optics B-17 3.5-17x50 FFP IGR MOA reticle.



Application is for a 338 RUM hunting rifle that is relatively light weight, max shot distance in the 1200 yard range.



Cost is about the same and weight is about the same between both scopes. Both have 34mm main tubes which I'm not a fan of.



I used to own a 5-25 ATACR and didn't like the weight on top of my 7.75 lb rifle, so the B-17 gets a slight weight advantage at 31.3 ounces over the 4-16 at 33 ounces. But the FFP B-17 60 MOA reticle is a bit odd and unusable...



Does anybody have experience with US optics glass? Customer Service? Reliability?