Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Long Range Scopes and Other Optics
Reload this Page Newcon 1500 best sub $400 LRF?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Scopes and Other Optics Nightforce Optics

Reply

Newcon 1500 best sub $400 LRF?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-01-2017, 12:55 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 33
Newcon 1500 best sub $400 LRF?
I am completely overwhelmed by how many LRF there are out there and by all the reviews of them. I would absolutely love to buy a Swarovski but I simply can not afford it, period.

My MUST HAVE requirements in a LRF are it be able to reliably make accurate, repeatable distance measurements in yards out to 600 yards under all but the worst hunting conditions.

Have been reading a GREAT many positive reviews of Newcon LRF's, and the Newcon 1500 fits my must have recs perfectly according to the reviews. I did a search here on LRF but came up short on solid information.

So in the UNDER and I do mean UNDER $400 price range is there a better choice for a hunting LRF than the Newcon 1500 for a 600 yard max application ranging deer and elk?

Thanks ever so much,
DJ.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Top end power? | Need scope advice ASAP, please!!!!!!!!! »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:07 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC