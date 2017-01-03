Newcon 1500 best sub $400 LRF? I am completely overwhelmed by how many LRF there are out there and by all the reviews of them. I would absolutely love to buy a Swarovski but I simply can not afford it, period.



My MUST HAVE requirements in a LRF are it be able to reliably make accurate, repeatable distance measurements in yards out to 600 yards under all but the worst hunting conditions.



Have been reading a GREAT many positive reviews of Newcon LRF's, and the Newcon 1500 fits my must have recs perfectly according to the reviews. I did a search here on LRF but came up short on solid information.



So in the UNDER and I do mean UNDER $400 price range is there a better choice for a hunting LRF than the Newcon 1500 for a 600 yard max application ranging deer and elk?



Thanks ever so much,

DJ.