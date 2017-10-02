Newbie question on Burris extreme scope rings I am sorta embarrassed to even ask this, but I need to know I installed the titled rings correctly.

I have always used DNZ one piece mounts exclusively for the few rifles I have, for the simple reason of I like how bullet prof they are designed. I also prefer the freedom reaper styles, due to having 4 screws per ring cap. They have been a direct mount to the rifle, with no picatinny rail in the mix.

For my Tikka T3, I went with my first ever picatinny rail mount, with the rail sourced from Mountain Tactical. Great rail, by the way, with the built in lug that falls into the lug hole on the Tikka receivers. Anyway, decided to go with the Burris Extreme rings, and while awaiting shipment I scoured the web, reading and viewing videos and photographs of these rings mounted on others rifles. The bolt heads that tighten up onto the pic rail have always been on the left side of a right handed rifle. When I unpackaged my mounts, I see that the bar that sets into the pic rail has a rounded side and a flat side. No references were made as to which of those sides rest against the pic rail, but it made sense to me that the flat side of that bar would go tightly against the pic rail, pushed forward as you torque down the bolt head. On my set up, that put the bolt head on the right side of the rifle, same side as my bolt knob(I am a right handed shooter).

Please advise me as to wether I did this correctly, and that my rings just happen to have the bolt heads of the rings on the right side. Aesthetically, I happen to like where they fell, but functionally, I need to know that they were mounted correctly.

Thanks big time for the assistance

SP1