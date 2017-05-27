Newbie Question I've done some research, but probably not in the right place so here it is. I recently purchased a G7 BR2 Rangefinder and I have a Huskemaw 4x16-42 dialed in with a blue cap I got from Huskemaw. I just range and rotate the dial at whatever yards I need it at and fire. So, I've been told that I'd be better off to go with an MOA dial rather than the yardage dial for my G7 BR2 range finder so no matter the variance (altitude, temperature, and barometer and etc.) the range finder will just tell me what MOA to put my scope at and fire. So, my question is does my new range finder do the same thing with yardage? Thanks in advance.