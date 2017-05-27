Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Newbie Question
05-27-2017, 01:29 PM
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 7
Newbie Question
I've done some research, but probably not in the right place so here it is. I recently purchased a G7 BR2 Rangefinder and I have a Huskemaw 4x16-42 dialed in with a blue cap I got from Huskemaw. I just range and rotate the dial at whatever yards I need it at and fire. So, I've been told that I'd be better off to go with an MOA dial rather than the yardage dial for my G7 BR2 range finder so no matter the variance (altitude, temperature, and barometer and etc.) the range finder will just tell me what MOA to put my scope at and fire. So, my question is does my new range finder do the same thing with yardage? Thanks in advance.
05-27-2017, 01:42 PM
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 140
Re: Newbie Question
Dial MOA from the output off your BR2. The yardage markers on your turret are assumed constants on too many factors to be precise. When they set them up, they take a constant temp, altitude, angle, humidity, a lot of factors that aren't going to be likely in real world. These things can make a lot of difference in drop at distance.

Your BR2 will take a lot of these into account in real time.
