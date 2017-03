New Zeiss online ballistic calculator is terrible Don't know if anyone has noticed yet but Zeiss has updated their Ballistics calculator for use with their Rapid Z rifle scopes and it is terrible compared to the previous version. Without the ability to choose ones site in distance you lose the ability to tweak the values to the ammo! Also when choosing table be careful, the heading at the top are metric but the readouts are in imperial or at least the drop figures are?