New sig 5 - 30 x 56 lr scope w/level
New sig 5 - 30 x 56 lr scope w/level
SIG has just come out with a nice 5 - 30 x 56 scope and I have a feeling Kahles makes it for them B/C it's in the $3,000 MSRP range and has a lot of Kahles' "looks".

BUT the real good news here is that this new SIG scope has a "digital level" inside the scope. At each end of the horizontal crosshair is a triangle (>-------------I------------<) and the low end lights up if your scope is 0.5 Degrees or more off level. It's called the LevelPlex Digital Anti-Cant system.
Now 1/2 degree ain't much but at extreme ranges more than that could easily spell a missed shot even with "Minute Of Elk", especially if your scope crosshairs are much more than 1 inch above your barrel bore.

So finally we have a scope with a level inside the scope that isn't a bubble level and IS where you can instantly see it if you are off level.
I SO want this in a scope. Hope other scope manufacturers make it under license, kinda like the Horus H59 reticle is in my Bushnell ERS scope.

Eric B.
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
